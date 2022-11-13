COP27: SA youth delegates yet to see tailor-made solutions for the country

Adaptation, loss, and damage have been top priorities of all developing economies' climate agenda for around 30 years. This year's summit has addressed calls for developing countries to combat the adverse consequences of climate change.

JOHANNESBURG - As the COP27 summit in Egypt enters a second week - South African youth delegates say that although crucial topics are being addressed for the first time at the conference, they are yet to see tailor-made solutions for our country.

International partners like the US and UK have welcomed the financing of South Africa's just energy transition plan to move away from coal-based power.

The Youth Policy Committee's COP27 delegate Zaheer Solumun says countries cannot develop because of the costs of the climate crisis.

"Taking the progress of moving away from fossil fuels and even set an example for other countries with other negotiators and member states looking at introducing just energy transition plans in their own countries which is really exciting to see".

The South African Youth Climate Action' Celiwe Shivambo adds that although it's good that developing countries are receiving recognition, they need a clearer road map.

"We require loss and damage to stay on top of the agenda and for adaptation and resilience to be something that local government or in all different regions can take on."