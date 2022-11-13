Barbados PM: Reform international financial system to reflect today's realities

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to “use the power of the pen” and impose natural disaster and pandemic clauses in developing countries’ debt, as well as remove the current barriers to accessing financial assistance from multi-lateral development banks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Prime Minister of Barbados - Mia Amor Mottley says the international financial system needs to be reformed - to reflect today’s realities better.

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to “use the power of the pen” and impose natural disaster and pandemic clauses in developing countries’ debt, as well as remove the current barriers to accessing financial assistance from multi-lateral development banks.

Mottley delivered the keynote address at the 20th Nelson Mandela lecture in Durban on Saturday - where she called for lower interest rates to enable governments to invest more in social programmes.

"And if we can therefore ensure that if we can borrow at reasonable rates of interest, the savings and the interest will finance many of the social programmes that now go lacking in our societies because of an unfair financial system."

Mottley says multilateral lenders need to relook at their lending criteria which she has described as unfair.

"Two years ago, Greece and Ghana had the same credit rating but Greece borrowed at a fraction of what the government of Ghana could borrow on the international capital markets. For what reason, because one is in Africa and one is in Europe? Geography?

"I do know about the safe assets, yes but the safe assets are a construct of the international financial architecture that does not see us, does not hear us, and does not feel us."