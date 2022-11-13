Arts Alive: Langa Mavuso joins Samething Soweto on Bassline Summer stage

“I’m most grateful for the audience, those who return over and over again, and those who’ve joined us along the way. The people really make us who we are; I think the hearts and souls of South Africa are my biggest achievement," said Mavuso.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of the annual Arts Alive Festival, Bassline Summer will see multi-award-winning singer-songwriter - Samthing Soweto take to the stage.

He'll be joined by, amongst others, music powerhouse Langa Mavuso.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Langa Mavuso said the show promises to be one for the books.

“It’s always great to reconnect with the listeners and give them a show like none other. I travel with a band of six incredible musicians and with each new show we try to reimagine the music while keeping the favourite a classic. I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with Samthing Soweto, whom I love and respect so much."

Bassline Live's Brad Holmes says this will be a fitting way to celebrate the end of what has been a long year.

“(It's)A time to have fun and let go, with the best of Mzansi talent from our most shining stars to our rising stars in the making,” said Holmes.

December is only weeks away and @Bassline_live is ending the year with a banging festival!



Bassline SUMMER is happening at @VisitConHill on Saturday 03 December.



Tickets are on sale on NOW, get yours before theyre sold out.



https://t.co/tinQqOqWLN #MusicFestival [1/2] pic.twitter.com/YelxU1UBeb French Institute of South Africa (@IF_SouthAfrica) November 10, 2022

Arts Alive International Arts Festival - set to come to an end next month, is a convergence of various creative sectors brought to life by some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists and features events hosted in and around the city’s most iconic spaces.

The festival celebrates the city’s vibrant tapestry of arts and culture while offering visual arts, theatre, music, poetry, comedy, dance, masterclasses, and workshops.

“The accolades and achievements go on and on but I’m most grateful for the audience, those who return over and over again and those who’ve joined us along the way. The people really make us who we are; I think the hearts and souls of South Africa are my biggest achievement," said Mavuso.

Mavuso said his hope is similar to that of artists in the country, that government shows more support to the arts and creative industries.

“I wish the industry was supported more by government - to ensure that we can always have platforms to tell our stories and archive our history through the different mediums of art. Let us tell our authentic stories from our lens,” said Mavuso.

Bassline says to further add to the development and training of the live music industry at large, they will be giving the artists performing and the technical trainees on the Fest production one-year usage to the Bassline Music Biz Essentials online masterclasses, where they can "hear it from the pros" with a series of online videos covering the essentials of the live music business.

Holmes says the inclusion of Langa Mavuso really takes the Bassline Summer to the next level of live music enjoyment.

“Thanks to the support of Concerts SA and their partners, the lineup is further strengthened with LaliBoi and renowned producer Spoek Mathambo who create a unique and vital blend of Hip-hop, Jazz, and South African tribal music”.

Bassline Summer will be at Constitution Hill - which has become the home of the Bassline Fests, on 3 December.

Tickets are available here.