AIDC says SA's foreign loans will negatively impact next generation

JOHANNESBURG - The Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) says the foreign loans South Africa is taking will have negative consequences on the next generation.

The AIDC says the government is not transparent with the public on the terms and conditions of these loans, the payment period, and the interest rates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed an R10.7 billion loan agreement last week with France and Germany, for the country to move away from its coal reliance.

Between January and November, South Africa signed three loan agreements with the World Bank, Germany, and France.

Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa says although these "soft" loans don't seem like too much money because of the low-interest rates, they are accumulating and will be a bad gift to the next generation.

"As it is now we are spending beyond our means and that's why we are spending millions paying off just interest."

Dumisa says South Africa needs to recognise that it cannot continue to live in debt.

"You must at one stage simply say people have got to know that you have got live."

He says the constant borrowing is not sustainable for the country.