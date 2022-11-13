Abbott WMM series crowns champions, as event marks big step for athlete equality
This year, the series finale marked the first time the wheelchair prize money is equal to the able-bodied division's.
JOHANNESBURG - America's Susannah Scaroni and Swedish Marcel Hug became Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIV champions with victories in the men’s and women’s wheelchair races.
This year, the series finale marked the first time the wheelchair prize money is equal to the able-bodied division's - a move Hug called extremely significant.
“For us in the sport, it's very important but also outside of the sport, it's a big sign to show this equality. And it's a great message. For me it's a dream come true that we are equal to able-bodied athletes,” said Hug.
CEO of the Abbott World Marathon Majors - Dawna Stone said the move to equating the wheelchair racing division with the elite runner division across the series competition was an important step for them as an organisation.
“We want to champion all our elite athletes and by providing more prize money to our wheelchair division, we hope this will help encourage others into the sport."
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase have also been crowned 2022 series champions.
Ethiopia’s Gebreslase is now the second woman from her country after Gete Wami to win the title of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.
Additional to the six, Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Olympic or Paralympic Marathons and World Athletics or World Para Athletics Championships are included in the series in the years they are held.
This year, the Series XIV began at the Tokyo Marathon in March and the champions were crowned at the TCS New York City Marathon in November.
