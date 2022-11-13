Abbott WMM series crowns champions, as event marks big step for athlete equality

This year, the series finale marked the first time the wheelchair prize money is equal to the able-bodied division's.

JOHANNESBURG - America's Susannah Scaroni and Swedish Marcel Hug became Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIV champions with victories in the men’s and women’s wheelchair races.

This year, the series finale marked the first time the wheelchair prize money is equal to the able-bodied division's - a move Hug called extremely significant.

“For us in the sport, it's very important but also outside of the sport, it's a big sign to show this equality. And it's a great message. For me it's a dream come true that we are equal to able-bodied athletes,” said Hug.

CEO of the Abbott World Marathon Majors - Dawna Stone said the move to equating the wheelchair racing division with the elite runner division across the series competition was an important step for them as an organisation.

“We want to champion all our elite athletes and by providing more prize money to our wheelchair division, we hope this will help encourage others into the sport."