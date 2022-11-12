[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

CAPE TOWN - The Ndlovu Youth Choir have shared their cover version of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The young stars deliver glorious harmonies with their rendition of 'Lift Me Up', filmed against the backdrop of the beautiful Moutse Valley in Limpopo.

The song marks Rihanna's return to music with her first solo single since “Lemon” in 2017.

She shares song credits on “Lift Me Up”, written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who played King T’Challa in the original “Black Panther,” died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

The youth choir's rendition of the song is winning huge praise.

"The sheer depth and layers of emotions infused in the song is simply unbelievable," reads one comment.

"I got goosebumps and shivers at the same time. Love your version," says another.

Watch the video below:

