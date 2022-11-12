SA sweet manufacturer launches investigation after complaints of food poisoning

The company said a sample of the product was sent to an independent laboratory – which has verified the batch free of any contamination that could lead to ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - Richester Foods said it has launched a full investigation into its Xpop energy cola fizz lollipops after dozens of learners in Durban complained of food poisoning, allegedly after consuming them.

The lollipops were sold at a school market this week - when allegations of children getting ill from the product started flooding in.

The country’s largest sweet manufacturer said it become aware of the problem after receiving complaints from parents on social media.

Richester Foods’ managing director Hussein Cassim said the preliminary results will be released on Monday.

“I want to emphasise that we maintain and uphold the highest standards of health and safety in our manufacturing processes. We are confident that our products are not responsible for these allegations in any way and we have proved that our products were not the cause for any children getting sick.’’

Meanwhile, investigations into what caused the children to get sick are continuing.