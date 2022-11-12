Police arrest man (55) over plans to kidnap a minor

Police said he was apprehended at a Lenasia restaurant on Friday, during a meeting where he was allegedly planning the kidnapping.

JOHANNESBURG - A 55-year-old man has been arrested after police received a tip-off that he was planning to kidnap a minor for ransom.

Police said he was apprehended at a Lenasia restaurant on Friday, during a meeting where he was allegedly planning the kidnapping.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and extortion.

The family of the minor is receiving support from the police.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspect led them to a property where the minor would be held.

“A farm that was alleged to be used as a safe house to keep the minor was also identified and searched. Police have arrested 116 suspects who have been involved in kidnappings where random demands are being made, ’’ said Mathe.