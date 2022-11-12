Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years

Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - Beloved star of Pokémon anime series, Ash Ketchum, has finally won the Pokémon World Championship after 25 years.

Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world on Friday.

The series, which was originally a video game first aired in 1997 and has run for over 1,200 episodes.