Neighbourhood Watch members honoured in Cape Town

Some of the awards presented at this annual awards ceremony included Neighbourhood Watch Group of the year, Neighbourhood Watch Member of the year and Crime Fighter of the year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security directorate honoured Neighbourhood Watch Members at the Civic Centre on Saturday.

Some of the awards presented at this annual awards ceremony included Neighbourhood Watch Group of the year, Neighbourhood Watch Member of the year and Crime Fighter of the year.

Neighbourhood Watch volunteers take to the streets to keep their communities safe from criminal activity, mostly while many are tucked away in their beds.



It is a selfless job and these ordinary citizens often face daily challenges, some of which threaten their lives.

Zuhair Moosa from Nerissa Neighbourhood Watch - who won the Crime Fighter of the Year award shared some of his challenges.



“I have been attacked with a knife, guns have been pulled on me, car chases. Every night it is something different. Nobody gets paid for this, this is a 100 percent voluntary thing. If you are going to go out there you can’t have fear on your mind.”

But mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the work they are doing is not going unnoticed.

“Today we paused for a moment to recognise the neighbourhood watch members who do something totally extraordinary., each one in their own way doing very special things. Some are working with the police to follow up on cases identifying suspects. Thank you to all of you. It is easy to feel hopeless in our country at the moment.”