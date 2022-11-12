Friend of kidnapped Centurion businessman pleads for his return

JOHANNESBURG - Nyasha Muza, childhood friend of missing Centurion businessman, Ranga Gova, is pleading with anyone with information that can assist in bringing his beloved mate home.

“He is missed by his daughter, he is missed by his wife, by his mother so anyone that can help," Muza said, speaking to Eyewitness News.

It's been well over a week since the 35-year-old Zimbabwean-born businessman was kidnapped.

He was in his wife’s silver Mercedes-Benz at the traffic lights near Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion.

The kidnapping incident was captured on CCTV camera footage.