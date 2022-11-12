Four children among nine dead in Limpopo N1 crash

The Limpopo transport department spokesperson Mafenya Lediga said the cause of the crash is still unknown, however, it is believed the vehicle may have been unroadworthy.

JOHANNESBURG - At least nine people, including four children, have died in a head-on collision on the N1 highway near Tobias, in Limpopo.

It is understood the driver of a Toyota Venture lost control of his vehicle and collided with a truck on the oncoming lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Nine people have died from that Toyota venture including four children ranging from 2 to 12 years. The possible cause of that accident is a tyre burst. The department continues to call on all motorists to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles before taking long trips, and also to stay within road limits.

"The road is currently open for traffic,” he added.