Carling Black Label Cup: JMPD urges motorists to use alternative routes

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police department (JMPD) has warned residents of road closures during the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.

The 10th edition of the Carling Cup takes place throughout Saturday at the FNB stadium.

A new-look competition sees Mamelodi Sundowns and Amazulu joining Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the battle for the trophy.

JMPD has urged motorists to use alternative routes with a number of roads being closed off for most of the day due to the game.

“Soweto Highway will be closed off to traffic between the N1 bridge and Main Street in Booysens. Alternative routes to avoid the FNB stadium precinct are the N1, M1, N12 highway, Main Reef, Aerodrome, and Adcock Ingram road," said spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

JMPD has appealed to road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly.