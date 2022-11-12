Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.

The prolific voice behind Batman: The Animated Series Kevin Conroy has died at 66 years old.

Conroy lost his battle to cancer on Friday.

The voice actor gave life to the much-loved caped crusader Batman from 1992 – 1996 and continued his definitive career in an additional 15 films, 400 television episodes and 24 video games.

