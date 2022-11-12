Areas with undocumented foreign nationals a crime hotspot, says Cele

Cele led a law enforcement operation in Durban on Friday as part of the Safer Festive Season launch.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says areas with undocumented foreign nationals are crime hotspots.

Cele led a law enforcement operation in Durban on Friday.

Some buildings were raided as part of the Safer Festive Season launch.

During the raid, around 12 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested.

“We have a way of identifying people in the Republic of South Africa, if they are not in the system, whatever kind of crime they commit it will be difficult...so it’s a hotspot not only during Christmas but all the time.”

[WATCH] Around 12 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in during the raid. #FestiveRaid @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/3ZCCcpfkaM ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal government said it will approach the courts in a bid to shut down the St Moritz building in the Durban CBD.

On Friday, government officials and Police Minister Bheki Cele raided the dilapidated building.

Previous attempts by the eThekwini metro to close it were halted by the court.

The building is a well-known drug den.

“There are drugs there, there are illegal people, the building can collapse anytime. If people die here, government is going to be blamed, yet government tried to close the building, but the court said no,” said Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Attempts by the @eThekwiniM to remove people from this building previously failed due to a court interdict. #FestiveRaid @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/0bpOa5uGpH ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) November 11, 2022