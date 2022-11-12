ANC’s failure to address apartheid land ownership laws worsens inequality: DA

According to the party, a number of requests made under the Promotion of Access to Information Act have shown that 10.5 million hectares of land are still registered in the names of apartheid government entities.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the government of promoting indignity among the poorest residents of South Africa by failing to address apartheid land ownership laws.

It said it's established that large parts of land in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga are still legally registered under the names of the minister of Native Affairs, the South African Bantu Trust and the government of the Transkei.

The DA's Leon Schreiber said they want the South African Human Rights Commission to look into the government's failure to implement land reform in trust areas.

“And we want for the first time to establish that the ANC government has in fact violated the rights of the 16 million poorest people in this country. There can in fact be no greater example of how the ANC exacerbates inequality in South Africa than the inequality that exists between people who are not even allowed to own property that they have held for generations.’’

The party said it wants residents living under trust land to own title deeds.

It has bemoaned the current legislation, claiming that it gives tribal chiefs far too much power.

However, according to the department of Rural Development, a policy on private land ownership rights for rural residents is being finalised.