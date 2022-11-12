ActionSA's no confidence motion against Makhubele ‘will die flat’: Dada Morero

ActionSA said Makhubele is not fit to hold the office of speaker - accusing her of being impartial.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Dada Morero says ActionSA's plot to table a motion of no confidence against council speaker Colleen Makhubele will not be a success.

The party also said it has no confidence in Makhubele as she convened two council meetings that were ruled as unlawful by the High Court.

The party is expected to table the motion before the programming committee for approval next week.

Morero said the multi-party coalition does not have sufficient numbers in council to vote out Makhubele from the position.

“The motion against the speaker, it still has to go through processes, meaning that it still must be tabled at programming to determine whether it is admissible or not, but we can tell you now without hesitation that the motion will die flat, there’s no way that the motion will carry, not in this council,'' said Morero.