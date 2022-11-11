Winde: Probe into alleged links between police & gangs at advanced stage

The premier gave an update on a request to the provincial police ombudsman to probe the matter.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Friday that an investigation into alleged links between police officials and gangs was at an advanced stage.

That followed a High Court judgment last month finding that there was evidence of gangs infiltrating the top structures of the police service.

“This report from the ombudsman said that they have received all the documents and the investigators within the Western Cape Police Ombuds office are considering the bundle of documents received. Unfortunately, they are not giving a report as of today, but are busy working on it as quickly as possible,” Winde said.