Thunderstorms & lightning disrupt play at Africa's major

Ryan Fox JOHANNESBURG - Round two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge got off to an overcast start on Friday morning, with the early tee-off groups playing the most holes before play was interrupted by thunderstorms and lightning. With 11 holes the most played by the earliest groups to tee off, leaders Luke Donald and Ryan Fox only managed get through three holes and are locked in at 8 under par. Richard Sterne is the best placed South African at 3 under par, having played through 11 holes. Justin Walters and Branden Grace were 2 under par after only seven holes. It will be an early morning for both spectators and players as play gets underway at 07:45 in an attempt to complete round two. Rain has affected play here at the #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/oJAE0Tw1TC EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 11, 2022 Play has officially been suspended for the day. Round 2 is to be completed on Saturday from 07:45 #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/2tfJEiYrL8 EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 11, 2022

It's not all gloom and doom for the tournament on its 40th edition as David Williams, the tournament director for the DP World Tour, said they had every intention of completing four rounds but were clearly under pressure from the weather.

"We’ll restart at 7:45am everywhere on the golf course and they’ll finish their rounds and then go straight into the third round. In that way, we’re probably going to save at least two hours, and with the forecast on Saturday not looking good, we need to grab every means to get as much play completed."

"Hopefully, if everything goes right, we might get the third round done on Saturday. A lot of it is up in the air and we’ll have to see what the weather throws at us. If we get through the third round, we’d certainly want to complete four rounds. The forecast is not good for the weekend so we’ll be watching it all closely and trying to make any plans we can to keep this tournament the great success that it always is."