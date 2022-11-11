The queer community glammed up the Feathers, see the winners here
JOHANNESBURG - It was an exciting 14th annual Feather Awards, as the queer community made sure not to leave any stone unturned.
An unfvcken apologetic ceremony was held on Thursday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, hosted by the Modiselle sisters.
The awards celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community.
The award winners were announced at the colourful event featuring live performances and incredible fashion.
In the past year, each nominee has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction.
There were nominees from a wide range of industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Styled Individual
Nkuley Masemola
Hunk of the Year
Senzo Radebe
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Sports Personality of the Year
Banyana Banyana
Role model of the Year
FEW
Cutest Couple
Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year
YFM
Fag hag of the Year
Candice Modiselle
Designer of the Year (new category)
Sello Medupi for Scalo
Musician
Msaki and Zakes Bantwini
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Tumi Powerhouse
