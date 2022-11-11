Go

The queer community glammed up the Feathers, see the winners here

An unfvcken apologetic ceremony was held on Thursday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, hosted by the Modiselle sisters

11 November 2022 15:07

JOHANNESBURG - It was an exciting 14th annual Feather Awards, as the queer community made sure not to leave any stone unturned.

An unfvcken apologetic ceremony was held on Thursday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, hosted by the Modiselle sisters.

The awards celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community.

The award winners were announced at the colourful event featuring live performances and incredible fashion.

In the past year, each nominee has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction.

There were nominees from a wide range of industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Role model of the Year

FEW

Cutest Couple

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

YFM

Fag hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Musician

Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Tumi Powerhouse

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jagermeister

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vogue Nights

Best Rainbow Parenting

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

