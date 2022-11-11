The queer community glammed up the Feathers, see the winners here An unfvcken apologetic ceremony was held on Thursday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, hosted by the Modiselle sisters Market Theatre

Modiselle sisters JOHANNESBURG - It was an exciting 14th annual Feather Awards, as the queer community made sure not to leave any stone unturned. An unfvcken apologetic ceremony was held on Thursday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, hosted by the Modiselle sisters. Join us as we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community at the Feather Awards #Feathers14 #UnfvckenApologetic @ThamiDish pic.twitter.com/Tpd1MxyxcI Zimoja Lezinto (@ZimojaL) November 10, 2022 The awards celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community. The award winners were announced at the colourful event featuring live performances and incredible fashion. .@Moonsanelly is in the house!! #Feathers14 @FeathersSA pic.twitter.com/yGtKPXq5eN Shaun Lukhele (@ShaunLukhele) November 10, 2022

In the past year, each nominee has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction.

There were nominees from a wide range of industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Role model of the Year

FEW

Cutest Couple

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Guys! I just won a @FeathersSA



I now officially go by Hot Chick of the year maam



To every person who has ever felt unseen - this goes to YOU! #Feathers14 #UnfvckenApologetic Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) November 10, 2022

Media Award of the Year

YFM

Fag hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Musician

Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Tumi Powerhouse