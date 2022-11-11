The Orpen Kruger Lodge officially opens

Katlego Jiyane | The Orpen Kruger Lodge officially opened on 10 November 2022.The new lodge signifies a boost for tourism in South Africa. The local community gave a performance during the press briefing. The South African government partnered with the private sector and the local community in launching the lodge. The minister spoke about how the lodge will benefit the community. The lodge is a stone's throw away from the Kruger National Park and the Manyeleti Reserve.