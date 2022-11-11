Summer Cup ups the stakes as it returns with a new sponsor

The Summer Cup is one of the highlights of the annual social calendar and brings sports, fashion, and entertainment together in a unique blend at the Turffontein Racecourse.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s premier horserace, the Betway Summer Cup, returns in 2022 and promises to be as exciting as ever, with this year’s theme ‘The Golden Summer’ paying tribute to the City of Gold.

4Racing, the event’s organisers, has guaranteed attendees an exhilarating experience at the race on the 26 November and gave a glimpse of what to expect on the day, at the launch. The Summer Cup is one of the highlights of the annual social calendar and brings sports, fashion, and entertainment together in a unique blend at the Turffontein Racecourse.

Betway has taken over the headline sponsorship and with that, this year’s prestigious Grade 1 race stakes have increased to R2.5 million.



“We are excited for the return of the highly anticipated Betway Summer Cup, the People’s Race and one of the most exciting days on the South African horseracing calendar. With a group of dynamic sponsors and partners on board, 4Racing aims to create an unforgettable horse racing experience filled with electric racing, fantastic entertainment, and an overall amazing day on the track for all punters. We look forward to welcoming racegoers and event attendees for what is sure to be a memorable day on the track,” said Fundi Sithebe, the CEO of 4Racing.

Summer Cup activities will be geared at festive fun, with a variety of food stalls, bars, and a number of hospitality areas available on the day.

Tickets for general access start at just R75, with tickets also still available for the fan favourite Summer Garden and hospitality package options for an extra luxurious experience are available at https://www.gautengsummercup.co.za/tickets/.