Samwu-affiliated employee's protest on M1 can't be ignored, says Phalatse

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the city's management is exploring ways to empower the metro to investigate yesterday's demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the protest that Samwu-affiliated employees embarked on causing major traffic delays on the M1 highway cannot be ignored.

Phalatse said the city's management was exploring ways to empower the metro to investigate Thursday's demonstration.

Disgruntled Samwu members brought peak-time traffic to a standstill on the M1 highway in Newtown.

At the heart of the protest is an issue of an agreement related to pay disparities and the rights of employees.

It's understood the workers were not pleased with the delays in a meeting scheduled with management to discuss their concerns.

The workers instead took their frustrations to the highway causing a traffic backlog on one of Joburg's busiest routes.

Samwu's provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane said he was clueless about the motive to protest on the highway.

"I can't speak on behalf of workers, I can't be in the mind of each and every worker who decided to go to the freeway."

Phalatse said that the protest contradicts the work done to foster an open and constructive relationship between the city and employees.