SAHRC: Equality Court will give Malema chance to explain his statements

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it believes that some of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s banners and its leader Julius Malema's speech constitute incitement of violence and hate speech.

The matter relates to utterances made by Malema at the party's Western Cape People's Assembly last month.

Among other things, Malema told EFF supporters that they must "not be afraid to kill" and "killing is a revolutionary act".

On Wednesday, the Chapter Nine institution threatened to take Malema to the Equality Court if he did not retract and apologise for the statements within 10 days.

Malema has since accused the commission of unfairly judging him without listening to his side of the story.

Chairperson of the SAHRC, Bongani Majola, said that they believed that the Equality Court would give Malema a chance to explain his statements.

"The complaint from Mr Malema that he has not been given the opportunity to presetn his legal case is a little bit premature because there hasn't been a stage where there is a decision as to the violation or otherwise. There is just a prima facie view."

He said, however, that they remained hopeful that the EFF leader would hear their calls to retract some of his utterances so that the matter did not go to court.

Majola said they also wanted Malema to commit to desisting from making any inflammatory statements.