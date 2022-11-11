Probe into Phala Phala burglary has stalled, says ANC integrity commission

A progress report into the scandal reveals that President Cyril Ramaphosa was hit with a gag order by the office of the acting Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission says that a probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga has stalled.

A progress report into the scandal reveals that Ramaphosa was hit with a gag order by the office of the acting Public Protector.

The order prevents Ramaphosa from engaging on the issue amid investigations.

The ANC’s integrity commission has admitted that Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal has brought the party into disrepute.

Eyewitness News has seen a draft copy of the report but the disciplinary body said that it could not make a determination on the matter until Ramaphosa had made his submissions.

Ramaphosa first appeared before the integrity commission in July, after he was engulfed in a multi-million rand scandal involving theft and an alleged cover-up at his farm in Limpopo.

He appeared again in September but told the commission he was barred from divulging any information on the matter.

This put the commission in a tight spot, making it difficult to conclude the matter and to make any recommendations on sanctions against the president.

The only recommendation the progress report is able to make is a call for Ramaphosa to take the party and the country into his confidence. The party’s NEC is also expected to discuss the matter during its meeting currently underway in Nasrec.