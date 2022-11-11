Parly finalises two bills to prevent greylisting of SA

Government is racing against the clock to avoid being punished by global watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is moving swiftly to tighten laws that will keep South Africa off an international greylist and make it even harder for the country to do business with international partners.

On Friday, the finance and police committees each put finishing touches to bills aimed at combatting money laundering and terrorist activity.

The government scrambles to avoid being added to a greylist of over 20 countries in February next year.

The standing committee on finance has been under severe pressure to finalise an anti-money laundering bill in just a matter of weeks.

Chairperson Joe Maswanganyi said: “We didn’t want to take a shortcut just for compliance because somebody out there was going to challenge the bill and the Constitutional Court was going to throw it out of the window.”

The police committee also finalised amendments to a bill aimed at curbing terrorist-related activities including outlawing online offers of terrorism training.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Petterson said: “We took views from all different perspectives. I do not think there’s any stakeholder that can claim to have been missed or neglected. We allowed them sufficient time.”

The bills are now set to be put before the National Assembly in the coming weeks for adoption.