Parliament inquiry dismisses Mkhwebane's counsel's racism accusation

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane and Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana complained to the inquiry on Thursday after the legal fees of some of Mkhwebane’s lawyers were published last week.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office dismissed accusations of racism and painting black lawyers as corrupt.

The two senior counsel accused the inquiry of painting black lawyers as corrupt.

The committee allowed Sikhakhane to address his unhappiness regarding last week’s evidence that detailed monies paid to the public protector’s lawyers.

Sikhakhane, whose name was also listed by the evidence leader, said this was just another attempt to tarnish the image of black advocates risking their lives in the process.

"We want to state it categorically that we really reject Ms [Nazreen] Bawa’s intended theory to portray black professionals as corrupt."

But evidence leader Nazreen Bawa told the inquiry that the matter was not racial and also apologised for publishing incorrect figures.

"So let us be clear that based on the document prepared by the evidence leaders, there was no omission on the basis of race on the list."

The inquiry will continue with further cross-examination of witness Neels van der Merwe by Mkhwebane’s legal team on Friday.