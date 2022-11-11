Nupsawu members march in CT, demand to meet with Premier Winde

The members are demanding to submit a memorandum of demands following a nationwide wage strike by public servants on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - About 200 members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers Union (Nupsawu) took to the streets of Cape Town on Friday, protesting outside the office of the premier in the CBD.

The members are demanding to submit a memorandum of demands following a nationwide wage strike by public servants on Thursday.

Protesting community health workers say they will sleep outside the premier's office if Alan Winde did not come out to meet them. They said they wanted to be absorbed by government and were tired of working for NGOs only to be exploited by government.

They also said that they were protesting in solidarity with public servants who marched for better wage increases on Thursday.

Friday’s protestors say they will support the next public servants' march earmarked for 22 November.