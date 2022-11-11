Motshekga to announce probe findings into 'impossible' matric Maths question

Matriculants across the country flagged Question 5 in the Maths Paper Two exam this week, with many querying the accuracy of the maths equation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Friday that Minister Angie Motshekga will soon make an announcement on the findings of its investigation into a matric maths question that some pupils said was impossible to answer.

There are fears that the question, which was worth seven marks, could affect the pupils’ grades.

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)'s Basil Manuel assured pupils that there was no need to panic.

“It is a small error and I certainly hope the minister is going to give an indication that the pupils will be given the benefit of the doubt. Our appeal as the teacher union is that we need to protect the mental health of our children; they don’t need more stress. We hope that what the minister will say will bring some calm to the situation,” Manuel said.