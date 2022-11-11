Mkhwebane to call Madonsela to give evidence at impeachment inquiry

Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, on Friday told the Section 194 inquiry that in a 2019 article, Madonsela was critical of Mkhwebane and her methods.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will be calling her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, to give evidence in her impeachment inquiry.

Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, on Friday told the Section 194 inquiry that in a 2019 article, Madonsela was critical of Mkhwebane and her methods.

Mpofu was continuing his cross-examination of senior Public Protector manager, Neels van der Merwe.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was dragged into Friday’s proceedings during the cross-examination of Van der Merwe.

Mpofu referred to an article where Madonsela said that Mkhwebane was wrong to release confidential aspects of an investigation to the public.

Mkhwebane had announced on social media that she had issued Pravin Gordhan with a Section 7(9) notice based on complaints by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"I don’t want you to enter into a battle of Public Protectors. All I’m saying is that that evidence, when Ms Madonsela is called here as a witness, we will then deal with that issue and the video and all that."

Mpofu also questioned Van der Merwe about the release of legal fees accusing him of being malicious.

The inquiry evidence has also corrected the legal fees presented last week, which was incorrectly attributed to Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who complained to the committee.