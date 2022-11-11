Mkhwebane hit with more legal woe as Sars report declared 'unlawful & invalid'

In a second adverse judgment in as many days, the North Gauteng High Court on Friday declared another report involving the South African Revenue Service (Sars), unlawful and invalid.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues to be hit by legal blows from the courts.

In a second adverse judgment in as many days, the North Gauteng High Court on Friday declared another report involving the South African Revenue Service (Sars), unlawful and invalid.

The April report had found that Sars had irregularly appointed Budge, Barone and Dominick to provide IT services.

But the court on Friday set aside all findings and remedial action.

As Parliament’s impeachment inquiry probes legal expenditure by the Public Protector’s office, the North Gauteng High Court has set aside another one of Mkhwebane’s reports.



Friday’s ruling clears former Sars chief operating officer Barry Hore of any wrongdoing in the award of a R100 million IT contract.

The Public Protector’s office has also been ordered to pay Sars’ legal costs incurred in the review of the report.

The order, granted by Judge Selby Nyathi, sets aside all findings and remedial action.

This includes that the Sars commissioner reviews the contract and that the Hawks consider criminal charges against accounting officers.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal a 2020 High Court ruling which set aside another report related to the revenue service.