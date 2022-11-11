Khuli Chana, Morafe, Tuks part of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium lineup
With Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the lineup, the award-winning hitmaker is taking it back to Maftown.
JOHANNESBURG - There are just 21 days left until what promises to be the biggest concert of the year - Cassper Nyovest's Fill-Up Mmabatho Stadium.
The event is set to be held at the rapper's hometown - Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.
The award-winninghitmaker is truly taking it back to Maftown with acts such as Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the line-up.
Other big names include Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and Kamo Mphela, announced the muso and businessman on Friday.
BOOM!! Heres my official line up and Guests for #FillUpMmabathoStadium . We are 21 days away from the biggest Concert of the year!!! IM BACK!!! IM HOME!!! Get your tickets now at web tickets to avoid disappointment!!! Tlabe go tletse #BanaBaStout pic.twitter.com/ly832fbdYIDon Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 11, 2022
"Whoever came up with this lineup understood the assignment. Putting all the Motswako rappers on the lineup and mixing with the Sotho rappers," commented one tweep.
Whoever came up with this line up understood the assignment putting all the motswako rappers on the line up and mixing with the Sotho rappers. Ke Maftown hase Jozi danko.Thuso Motsomane (@2soMotsomane) November 11, 2022
Talking about paying homage. You know your story Poi. Molemi, Tuks, Kulichana, Morafe, Mahikeng better be proud. You're a true Son of the Soil. Modimo ke ooMotho Fela Wa Modimo (@BashanyanaMusic) November 11, 2022