Go

Khuli Chana, Morafe, Tuks part of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium lineup

With Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the lineup, the award-winning hitmaker is taking it back to Maftown.

Khuli Chana, Morafe and Tuks part of FillUp Mmabatho Stadium lineup. Picture credit: Facebook
Khuli Chana, Morafe and Tuks part of FillUp Mmabatho Stadium lineup. Picture credit: Facebook
11 November 2022 13:10

JOHANNESBURG - There are just 21 days left until what promises to be the biggest concert of the year - Cassper Nyovest's Fill-Up Mmabatho Stadium.

The event is set to be held at the rapper's hometown - Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.

The award-winninghitmaker is truly taking it back to Maftown with acts such as Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the line-up.

Other big names include Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and Kamo Mphela, announced the muso and businessman on Friday.

"Whoever came up with this lineup understood the assignment. Putting all the Motswako rappers on the lineup and mixing with the Sotho rappers," commented one tweep.

There was also a request by some fans for Nyovest to add rapper Emtee to the lineup. The request comes after he was not included in the lineup of performing acts for CottonFest in Cape Town.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA