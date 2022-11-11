Khuli Chana, Morafe, Tuks part of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium lineup

With Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the lineup, the award-winning hitmaker is taking it back to Maftown.

JOHANNESBURG - There are just 21 days left until what promises to be the biggest concert of the year - Cassper Nyovest's Fill-Up Mmabatho Stadium.

The event is set to be held at the rapper's hometown - Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.

The award-winninghitmaker is truly taking it back to Maftown with acts such as Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the line-up.

Other big names include Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and Kamo Mphela, announced the muso and businessman on Friday.