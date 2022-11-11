Legal expert: Wood can keep personal assets if he settles R111m Transnet debt

The debt stems from transactions that Gupta-linked Regiments Capital made on behalf of the Transnet Pension Fund at a time when Wood was a director.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert said controversial businessman Eric Wood can still retain his personal assets if he manages to settle an R111 million debt to the Transnet Pension Fund.

Thursday the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of a provisional sequestration order application against Wood.

It is alleged that while he was a director of Regiments Capital, Eric Wood benefited from a business relationship between the Transnet Fund and the financial services firm.

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said the provisional sequestration order against Wood means he cannot trade using his assets.

"It prevents you from doing any commercial activity with those particular assets up until the final order has been granted."

Zikalala said this will be up until the court withdraws the order or declares a final sequestration order - in which case wood will lose all his assets.