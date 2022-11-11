Lakers' James could miss games with an adductor strain

James had hobbled out of the fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night with the injury and underwent medical imaging tests Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss playing time with a strained left adductor muscle, but coach Darvin Ham is just thankful the groin injury is not worse.

"It's not torn, that's the biggest thing, that he didn't tear anything," Ham told reporters Thursday at Lakers practice.

"So it was good news," Ham said. "You know, I'm sure it's painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever -- I'm just happy there wasn't anything torn."

James missed 17 games with a left groin strain in his first season with the Lakers in 2018, and later said he'd suffered a partial tear.

On Wednesday he said his latest injury felt less severe.

"Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin," he said.

James is doubtful to play against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. They play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, then have four days off before they host the Detroit Pistons.