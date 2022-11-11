Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast, says Zwane

The Soweto native has, however, admitted that the job has been stressful, but added that it was nothing he wasn’t prepared for.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane remains unshaken after the first half of his debut season at the helm of the club.

Zwane’s team experienced an indifferent start to the season and was unable to produce consistent performances and results.

This saw the team briefly toying with the relegation zone.

Amakhosi beat Pirates 1-0 when these two teams met in the league two weeks ago, relieving some of the pressure Zwane was facing.

The Soweto native has, however, admitted that the job has been stressful, but added that it was nothing he wasn’t prepared for.

“It’s been quite tough, very stressful and understandable at the same time. It comes with the demands of being the head coach at Kaizer Chiefs. Luckily for me, I grew up in this environment, as a player and now as a coach. I’ve seen it all. I’ve experienced it all,” Zwane said.

Zwane will lead his team to battle the old enemy this weekend when they meet Orlando Pirates in another derby in the Carling Black Label Cup.

The starting 11 for the match and the substitutions during the game are chosen by the team's supporters in this competition, making the coach’s job a little trickier than normal.

But Zwane said he'll be able to work with the team that is chosen even if players were picked out of the positions he usually picks them for.

“The reason we attended coaching courses is to have that ability to see things and be able to come up with a plan. We can’t call ourselves tacticians if we can’t plan. So, we’ll look at how we can balance our squad and make sure that we have a team that can compete,” Zwane said

While some would scoff at playing in an unofficial cup game, Zwane would like to win because he believes it would add momentum to their season as it progresses.

He also thinks it would help players who have struggled to adjust to the challenges of playing for the Glamour Boys.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast altogether. If you are not strong mentally or you’re not a strong character, with talent alone, you’re never going to survive [at Chiefs]. You need players that can cope with pressure. That’s where we come in as coaches because we’ve been here and we know the amount of pressure that comes with being a player at Kaizer Chiefs,” Zwane concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates kicks off at midday at the FNB Stadium.