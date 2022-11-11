Joburg council Speaker Makhubele not fazed by ActionSA plan to remove her

ActionSA says it has no confidence in Colleen Makhubele as she convened two council meetings that were ruled as unlawful by the High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Speaker for the Johannesburg city council, Colleen Makhubele, says she's not fazed by ActionSA's plot to remove her from office.

The party says it has no confidence in Makhubele as she convened two council meetings that were ruled as unlawful by the High Court.

Makhubele was elected Speaker in September after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Vasco da Gama was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

She says she has not failed to fulfill her mandate as council Speaker.

"Herman Mashaba cannot deflect his corruption case by putting a vote of no confidence in me. What I know for a fact is that the minority parties are fully behind me. We want a minority Speaker and they have chosen me and given me their confidence and their full support once again.