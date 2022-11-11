Go

JMPD deployed to City Deep due to protest

Vehicles and motorists have been forced to turn back and find alternative routes.

SAPS and JMPD officers on the scene at a service delivery protest in Soweto on 21 October 2021. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
11 November 2022 11:02

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) deployed cops to City Deep to deal with a service delivery protest on Friday.

Eyewitness News understands that a road in the area was closed off with rocks, burning tyres and other items.

Motorists have been forced to turn back and find alternative routes.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the police are working to disperse the protestors and clear the road.

"What I understand is that there's protest action, but I haven't received any further information on what's the reason for protesting.

"But it's suspected to be service delivery because during the week, roads in City Deep were also closed off due to electricity outage but that is not confirmed as yet."

