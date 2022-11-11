IT firm EOH pens settlement deal to pay back nearly R200m to DWS

The IT company is expected to pay the money over a period of three years.

JOHANNESBURG - IT company EOH has signed a settlement agreement to pay back nearly R200 million from its dealings with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that the company received the money irregularly from the department between 2012 and 2017.

The first payment is over R65 million and will be paid at end of this month.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "While the first installment of R3.4 million is to be paid from the 1st of January 2023 and thereafter on the first business day of each successive calendar month until the debt is fully settled."