Imam Haron's prison letters smuggler didn't expect his death, court hears

Three letters that Iman Haron smuggled from prison, formed part of the testimony delivered at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The woman who helped deliver the letters that anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron wrote from detention said she didn’t expect the Islamic scholar to meet his death in prison.

Seventy-eight-year-old Kay Ebrahim travelled from Cape Town to London in August 1969 and delivered letters to political activist Barney Desai.

Ebrahim, originally from South Africa, was studying law in the United Kingdom at the time.

She said she was fully aware of the implications if she were to be caught.

