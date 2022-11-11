Imam Haron's prison letters smuggler didn't expect his death, court hears
Three letters that Iman Haron smuggled from prison, formed part of the testimony delivered at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The woman who helped deliver the letters that anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron wrote from detention said she didn’t expect the Islamic scholar to meet his death in prison.
Seventy-eight-year-old Kay Ebrahim travelled from Cape Town to London in August 1969 and delivered letters to political activist Barney Desai.
Ebrahim, originally from South Africa, was studying law in the United Kingdom at the time.
She said she was fully aware of the implications if she were to be caught.
Imam Haron’s eldest daughter, Shamela Shamis, who was a student in London at the time, read out the letter in court on Thursday.
" 'How is your studies? Study hard, keep on writing your daily report and daddy hopes to meet you in London soon...'"
Shamis received the letter from her father via Barney Desai.
While in custody, Imam Haron’s wife used to send him coffee in a flask.
He managed to smuggle the letters from his Cape Town police station cell by hiding them between the plastic cover and the inner water reservoir of the flask.
Ebrahim, the sister of one of Imam Haron’s friends, said she got the letters from Haron’s late wife, Galiema Haron.
"We didn't realise, you just don't know that he is going to stay there for that length of time and that he would be killed. So I'm quite emotional because he was so young," said an emotional Ebrahim.
The late Imam Haron also penned letters to Desai and his wife Galiema.