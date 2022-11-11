Imam Haron inquest: My father was unjustly tortured to death - son

Haron’s only son, Muhammed Haron and his sister Shamela Shamis, testified in the re-opened inquest into the later Imam’s death yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - The late anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron's family said that they have a better understanding of how he was killed.

The Western Cape High heard detailed, personal accounts of who the late Imam Haron was.

Haron’s only son, Muhammed Haron and his sister Shamela Shamis testified in the re-opened inquest into his death on Thursday.

Imam Haron suffered 27 bruises on his body and a broken rib while in detention.

Muhammed Haron said they learned how their father was put under severe emotional and psychological pressure.

"When I was listening to our learned Dr Molefe and her description, vivid description of those bruises it just affirms one's own feelings that this Imam whom they had had in their hands was basically tortured..."

Recounting the day of his father's burial, Muhammed Haron told the court that an earth tremor took place on the evening of Monday, 29 September 1969.

"This was within Muslim theology or thinking associated with the person who was buried. And even others who did not belong to the Muslim faith seemed to have had the same notion that the tremor earth tremor was a response to the injustice that was basically acted against my father."