Gatesville neighbourhood watch says more can be done for kidnapped Abirah Dekhta

Friday marked a week since she was kidnapped, and the community staged a protest at the spot where she was taken earlier on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch said on Friday that it believes more can be done to help find eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta.

Her parents also attended the demonstration.

Neighbourhood watch chairperson Fawzia Veerasamy said: “We will be marching to Parliament and there will also be a silent picket to demand the changemakers and politicians to address the concern of putting victims in jail and not perpetrators.”