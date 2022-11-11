FPB calls on Twitter to urgently remove explicit video of FS speaker Sifuba

The board has written to the social media company, saying the continued distribution of the video risks exposing it to children.

JOHANNESBURG - The Film and Publications Board (FPB) wants Twitter to immediately take down an explicit video of Free State legislature speaker Zanele Sifuba.

The regulator said Twitter had until Thursday to remove the video and if it's not removed, the matter will be handed over to its enforcement committee.

Sifuba has been at the top of the Twitter trends in the past two days, as the graphic video leaked this week, continues to trend online.

The FPB's interim CEO Mashilo Boloka said this video could have a negative impact, especially on the speaker's mental health.

“I think we should just think about the victim and her children,” Boloka said.

Sifuba said those who were sharing this video on Twitter could be held liable in the same way as the individual who initially shared the video.