Fedusa intensifies calls for Ramaphosa to declare 27 Dec a public holiday

JOHANNESBURG - With Christmas around the corner, the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) is intensifying its calls for 27 December to be declared a public holiday.

The union has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting an additional paid public holiday in December this year.

This could lead to employers having to pay for up to three days of labour without any work being done.

This appeal comes after it was brought to the attention of Fedusa’s leadership that Christmas Day will fall on a Sunday this year.

This means working South Africans will only enjoy 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays.

December is not just a month in South Africa, it signals the start of the holiday season and Fedusa wants to ensure that there are more days for citizens to keep the festivities going.

General secretary Riefdah Ajam said residents needed more public holidays, starting with 27 December: "We are still waiting for a response from the president we believe will be forthcoming within the coming days."

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and the following Monday is already a public holiday.

This means workers might not get the benefits of the festive season unless Ramaphosa intervened.

In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, former President Jacob Zuma declared 27 December a public holiday.

Seven years later, trade unions are hoping for the same result.