CT man sentenced to life for murder of daughter, girlfriend

A Cape Town man, who murdered his former girlfriend, and their daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

CAPE TOWN - With two weeks before the 16 Days of Activism campaign that calls for the elimination of gender-based violence and abuse against children begins - a Cape Town man, who murdered his former girlfriend, and their daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

In June 2020, Ryan Kyle Smith stabbed Altecia Kortje and their daughter, Raynecia Kortje to death.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said they're pleased with Thursday's sentencing.

"The High Court sentenced Ryan Kyle Smith to an effective life imprisonment and declared him unfit to work with children, unfit to possess a firearm, an order that has been entered at the National Child Register.

Ntabazalila said this is a case of femicide committed by a jealous, possessive and abusive boyfriend.

"Advocate Nicolette Bill, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape expressed shock at the callous crime committed by the accused and condemned the use of children as pawns when partners fight. She called

on men to accept it when women decide to end abusive relationships and claim back their lives and dignity."