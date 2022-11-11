CoJ council to meet and vote on DA's proposed R2bn loan

The meeting was requested by the DA-led multiparty coalition to propose the acquisition of a R2 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Council Speaker - Colleen Makhubele - called for the City’s 12th ordinary council meeting that is expected to sit on Friday.

The meeting was requested by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition to propose the acquisition of a R2 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The DA said the loan would mitigate the financial crisis in the face of cash flow problems in the city.

Political parties in Johannesburg have mixed reactions to the DA's load proposal.

The minority opposition parties in the city believe the loan will only drive the city deeper into financial trouble.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress also expressed disapproval of the loan and fingered the DA for being party to the city's cashflow woes.

The councillors and political parties will on Friday vote in support or against the proposal of the R2 billion short-term loan.