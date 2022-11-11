Civil servants return to work after multiprovincial wage strike

Workers in Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are among those who took to the streets on Thursday, calling for a wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of civil servants across the country are set to return to work this morning following a wage strike by the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA).

Workers in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are among those who took to the streets on Thursday, calling for a wage hike.

The PSA and health professionals union Hospersa demand a 10% increase across the board.

ALSO READ:

-Civil servants give Ramaphosa 7 days to respond to their demands

-Treasury's Mseme vows to prioritise civil servants' demands

-PSA march to National Treasury

This is despite the government's decision to unilaterally implement a 3% increase.

The PSA and Hospersa have revised their wage demand from 6.5% back up to 10%.

Disgruntled workers want the government to honour the 2018 wage agreement after failing to implement increases in the final year of the deal.

In 2020, the government froze the wage increases, citing strained public finances.

But the public service unions have again rejected the government's rationale to lower the wage offer.

"Government failure to implement decent salary increases for public service is a result of years of fraud and corruption," said the president of the PSA Lufuno Mulaudzi.

The unions have given the government a seven-day ultimatum to respond to the memorandum of demands.

They're threatening to stage a national shutdown if the government refuses to return to the negotiating table.