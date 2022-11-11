Cele: Police not taking claims of Isis cell in SA lightly

This comes after the US Treasury announced sanctions on some Durban businesses ran by members which are alleged to be linked to the Isis terrorist group.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday that police were not taking the allegations of an Isis cell operating in South Africa lightly.

This comes after the US Treasury announced sanctions against some Durban businesses run by members alleged to be linked to the Isis terrorist group.

During a law enforcement operation in Durban on Friday, Cele said that precautions were taken like they did with a previous terror alert sent by the United States on 26 October 2021, which put the area of Sandton, Johannesburg, on high alert. Sandton is frequented by international businesspeople.

"Remember that a week or two weeks ago, we were told that Sandton was going to be upside down and all that. Those things did not happen but we did take precautions, we did look around the matters, and up to this point we are working with more structures and saying please verify it."

Attempts by Eyewitness News to get comment from the businesses facing the US sanctions were not successful.