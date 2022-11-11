Cape Town E-prix tickets go on sale The inaugural race will be held in the Mother City on 25 February 2023 and tickets went on sale on Thursday. Formula E

Cape Town E-Prix CAPE TOWN - Eleven teams, 22 cars and 22 drivers will descend upon Cape Town in 2023 for the first sub-Saharan African city to host a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The inaugural race will be held in the Mother City on 25 February 2023 and tickets went on sale on Thursday. “It’s an exciting day for Formula E Cape Town with the confirmation that tickets are formally on sale as of 12 o’clock today (Thursday) on Ticketmaster,” the chairperson of eMovement, Ian Banner, said. For the first time ever, Formula E is heading to Cape Town, South Africa! 🇿🇦



e-Movement (Pty) Ltd and Formula E entered into a multi-year agreement to host the world’s only all-electric FIA World Championship in 2021 and remain committed to delivering a world-class event.

“We are greatly looking forward to accommodating all those fans that are looking for a magical motor racing and general experience around the power of E!”

The race, a first for South Africa, will be held in the Greenpoint and Waterfront precinct.

Ticket prices start at R350 for general admission to the Cape Town E-Prix Allianz Fan Village, where spectators will be able to experience all the excitement of the E-Prix first-hand, participate in various events and activities, buy merchandise, watch the race on big screens and get limited access to trackside viewing.

For those that desire a seat on the grandstands, there are a range of options starting at R1,595. The premium tickets for stands 1-4 will be located on one of the fastest sections of the track, between turns 9 and 10, and include access to the elegant Beachside Lounge, shaded seating, buffet-style lunch, park and ride service, dedicated cash bar and private toilet facilities. These tickets are R3,450.

Organisers are promising an exciting open-wheel street racing on a ‘stunning new track in the Mother City with sustainability at its centre.’

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE TRACK:

Cape Town will see Formula E’s third generation race car, which reaches top speeds of 320km/h.

The Gen3 electric cars will race their way through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts, with Signal Hill and other famous Cape Town landmarks as the track backdrop. This 2.8km, 12-turn track is predicted to be one of the fastest in the series.

Twenty-two electric cars will set off from the start-line on Vlei Road, take the first chicane left into Helen Suzman Boulevard, followed by the second left turn chicane into Granger Bay Boulevard.

The track runs down Beach Road in Mouille Point, continuing alongside the oceanfront before taking a sharp left-hander into Fritz Sonnenberg Road and ending with a final right turn to the finish line.