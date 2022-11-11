Blade Nzimande launches forensic probe into missing National Skills Fund R5bn

Nzimande has denied media reports that he has been trying to keep the details away from Scopa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training said Minister Blade Nzimande has not been avoiding or delaying accounting to Parliamentary watchdog Scopa.

This is regarding R5 billion that the National Skills Fund can't account for.

The department has not been able to account for the money spent or disbursed over the past two financial years.

Nzimande denied media reports that he was trying to keep the details away from Scopa.

The department's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi explained that some of those implicated still needed to be informed and the names could not be made public.

"It should be understood that when such [information is] given to the minister or even the department there are those internal processes which must be observed to make sure that tomorrow, not the Minister, not the department get blamed of haphazardly handling such kinds of issues."

Mnisi said the minister does want justice and has called for a forensic investigation.

"We have seen the former CEO has ultimately resigned after he has been charged. The former DG as well has been suspended immediately after such has taken place. This shows the seriousness that Minister Ndzimande has taken this matter, and he will make sure that it gets concluded."