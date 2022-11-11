ANC’s Mokonyane: Internal squabbles continue to weaken NEC

Nomvula Mokonyane called on party leaders to abandon internal squabbles and focus on key policy debates at the NEC meeting on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane said on Friday that the current meeting of the party's highest decision-making body was expected to be heated.

Mokonyane made the comments on the sidelines of the party’s first physical NEC meeting since 2020.

The meeting came as the party consolidates nominations ahead of its 55th national conference next month.

Mokonyane called on party leaders to abandon internal squabbles and focus on key policy debates at the NEC meeting on Friday.

Mokonyane’s calls to the party’s leadership came as insiders expect President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga to take centre stage during the meeting.

The integrity commission is expected to table a report on the scandal.

Other key organisational reports will also be up for discussion, including a report on the state of readiness for the December elective conference.

While Mokonyane said she expected a rigorous debate about the Phala Phala saga, she said that internal squabbles continued to weaken the party structure.

"We can’t select the issue of Phala Phala or the issue of step aside outside of the broader policy-related matters," Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane called on the NEC to focus on policy implementation and talks about renewal: "We must be an NEC that is very diverse in our thinking."

The meeting is expected to wrap up on Sunday.

WATCH: Nominations are in! Who does the ANC want as its leaders?